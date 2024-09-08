Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, on Sunday announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared the joyful news with the world just hours after Deepika was admitted at Reliance Foundation Hospital on September 7.

The couple was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha, a day before the birth.

During the visit, Deepika, was accompanied by her mother, Ujjala Padukone, and other family members. Ranveer was also seen by her side throughout.

The news of Deepika's pregnancy was announced earlier this year in February.

The couple also shared heartwarming photos from their maternity shoot.

Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" in 2013. Their journey from co-stars to life partners culminated in a fairy-tale wedding in Italy's Lake Como in 2018.

While the couple has yet to make an official statement or share images of their newborn, sources close to the family confirm both mother and daughter are doing well.

As Deepika takes a step back from her bustling career to embrace motherhood, and Ranveer gears up for his upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated "Don 3", their fans eagerly await more updates on this new chapter of their lives.