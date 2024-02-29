Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting first child

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced they are expecting their first child.

The news comes days after reports of Padukone's pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

The couple shared the news in an Instagram post.

"September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed "Singham Again", headlined by Ajay Devgn.

As frequent collaborators, the couple has worked together in films such as "Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "83".