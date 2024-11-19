Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rent out flat in Mumbai for Rs 7 lakh/month: Square Yards

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, rented out their apartment in Mumbai for Rs 7 lakh per month, Square Yards said on Tuesday.

In a statement, real estate consultant Square Yards said that Padukone and her husband have recently leased an apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd for a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakhs.

The apartment rented out by the couple spans a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft, along with three dedicated car parking spaces, said the consultant, which has reviewed the lease registration document.

The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans a tenure of 36 months.

The project is located in Prabhadevi. The area is renowned for housing the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and is in close proximity to popular landmarks like Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.