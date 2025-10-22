Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first pictures of daughter Dua on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared pictures of their daughter Dua for the first time publicly.

The actor-couple shared pictures of their daughter on their respective social media handles on Tuesday and wished the fans on the festival of Diwali.

"Heartfelt wishes of Diwali," Deepika, 39, wrote in the caption.

The pictures of the trio saw Dua and Deepika in matching red kurtas while Ranveer, 40, wore an all white outfit paired with sunglasses and jewellery.

Some pictures showed Dua on Deepika's lap during the Diwali pooja with a little bindi and two pigtails.

Their outfits and jewellery were part of designer Sabyasachi's new collection titled "The New India".

Many celebrities including Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekaa, Urvashi Rautela, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Neha Dhupia wished them.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November of 2018, in a private ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The couple welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, but kept the baby away from media glare.

Ranveer's upcoming movies is "Dhurandhar", which is set to be released in theatres on December 5. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.

Deepika will next feature in "King" with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and in an untitled film from "Jawan" director Atlee and headlined by "Pushpa" star Allu Arjun.