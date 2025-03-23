Deepika Padukone recalls attending Paris Fashion Week, shares video

New Delhi: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recent visit to France, summing her preparation for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week.

In the clip posted by Padukone on Instagram, there are glimpses of the actor roaming on the streets of Paris.

The actor shared about studying French in high school and said she was fluent in the language. She is also heard speaking French in the video.

"I was very good in French, I studied French in 11th and 12th grade and I was really good," she said.

The 39-year-old actor also took a scooter ride back to her hotel, the shots of which are in the post. Other clips show Padukone getting ready and posing for the photoshoot as she heads to attend the show.

Padukone most recently starred in "Singham Again". Released in 2024, the film also had Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. It was directed by Rohit Shetty.