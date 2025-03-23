Deepika Padukone shares video riding around Paris on scooter, brushes up on her French skills

New Delhi: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who recently attended the Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2025 show at the Paris Fashion Week, didn't just pose for the illustrious label during her time in France: she also rode around the city on a scooter and flaunted her French language skills.

In a video, captioned "Le monde est a nous (The world is ours)", on Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse with fans into the time she spent in Paris ahead of the fashion showcase earlier this month.

"I was very good in French, I studied French in 11th and 12th grade and I was really good," Deepika says in the clip posted on Saturday.

In the video, she soon switches to French to introduce herself: "Je m'appelle Deepika. Je suis Indian (My name is Deepika. I am Indian)." Later in the clip, the 39-year-old actor is seen visiting an art gallery, following which she takes a scooty back to the hotel with the crew of the photoshoot as the city's iconic landmark Eiffel Tower makes a star appearance in the background.

Deepika is also seen grabbing a bite just before getting ready for the shoot as she asks the crew to remember to film the behind-the-scenes moments.

The video then cuts to the actor posing for the cameras dressed in a monochrome Louis Vuitton ensemble, comprising a knee-length white coat styled with black semi-sheer leggings and a big white hat. She completed the look with black gloves and stilettos.

The Paris Fashion Week 2025 was held between March 3 and March 11.