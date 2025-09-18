Deepika Padukone will not be pat of 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel: producers

Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel to the 2024 Telugu blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD", the makers announced on Thursday.

Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced the Nag Ashwin-directed film, also starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, shared the news in a post on social media platform X.

"This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.

"And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works," the studio said.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD, "Kalki" followed the story of a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's (Padukone) unborn child, believed to be Kalki.

The film released in June 2024 and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.