‘Deeply shocked and saddened’: Film fraternity pays tribute to Ajit Pawar

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Pawan Kalyan were among the prominent personalities from the world of cinema who expressed shock and grief following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an aircraft crash.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

In a post on X, Akshay Kumar offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"Shocked and sad to hear about the tragic demise of Ajit Pawar ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family," wrote Akshay.

Ajay posted, "Shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Hon. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all those affected by this immense loss." Telugu star Kalyan, who is also the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, said he was “deeply shocked” and praised Pawar’s dedicated public service.

"His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect.

"I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief," he posted on X.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said, "Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family." Actor-politician Smriti Irani also took to social media to convey her condolences.

"Shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji in the tragic aircraft crash. His service to the people and years of political stewardship will be remembered with respect. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," she said.

Sanjay Dutt shared a photo of the late leader on Instagram Stories and called Pawar “one of the most dynamic leaders” with a “lasting impact”.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the first to pay tributes to the late politician. He said Pawar’s death leaves “an irreplaceable void” and remembered personal kindness extended to him.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who was en route to Parliament when she heard the news, appeared visibly shaken.

"That’s horrible news, and I’m so sorry because we are always in a rush to come here early…. there are no words to express. But I will align my emotions a little and then give a statement,” she told reporters outside Parliament. PTI RB RB BK BK