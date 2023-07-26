Deepti Naval, Kalki Koechlin’s ‘Goldfish’ to release in theatres on Aug 25

Mumbai: Actors Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin’s drama movie “Goldfish” will be released in theatres across the country on August 25, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Featuring Naval and Koechlin as a mother and daughter duo, the London-set film deals with the themes of memory and identity. It is directed by Pushan Kripalani and presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

“Anamika (Koechlin), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Naval) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Ana returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her,” according to the official plotline.

"Goldfish" also features Rajit Kapur, Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat. The movie will be released in the US as well on August 25.

Kashyap said he loved the film when he watched it during the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in October 2022.

"The relationship between Kalki and Deepti Naval ,with some brilliant writing and performances, directed with so much nuance ,all the incredible supporting performances.

"It’s a beautiful film and I am thrilled to present it. I am so happy that after travelling across the world to so many festivals, it’s finally coming to the audiences in India," the filmmaker added.

“Goldfish" represents the "perfect cinema that any artist would want to be a part of", said Naval.

"It was a treat to work with Kalki and to see the script come to life through the lens of Pushan. I cannot wait for audiences to experience this work of art," she added.

Koechlin said she is excited to be back on screen with a beautiful film like "Goldfish" after a "long hiatus from acting due to motherhood and Covid".

"Interestingly, in the tradition of art imitating life, the film also explores a mother daughter relationship during Covid lockdown, played by Deepti Naval and myself respectively.

It is an international movie with raw humour and heart warming emotions that will reach out to all of us who’ve struggled with our parents, our children or our identity," the actor said.

"Goldfish" is produced by Amit Saxena’s Splendid Films.