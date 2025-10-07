Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets Rishab Shetty

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday praised “Kantara: Chapter 1” for beautifully reflecting India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness as she met Rishab Shetty and his team.

Released on October 2, "Kantara: Chapter 1" has been directed by Shetty, who also stars in the film.

It is a prequel to Shetty’s 2022 blockbuster “Kantara”, which became a cultural phenomenon for its rooted storytelling, exploration of folklore and divine traditions of coastal Karnataka, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. The film is produced under Hombale Films.

Gupta shared a note on her X handle alongside the pictures with the filmmaker. She wrote, "Met Rishab Shetty, actor and director of 'Kantara Chapter 1' and his team at the Mukhyamantri Janseva Sadan today. The film beautifully reflects India’s spiritual depth and cultural richness, bringing alive the essence of our traditions. Works like Kantara proudly carry the spirit of our heritage to the global stage. Wishing the entire team great success in this remarkable cinematic journey." "Kantara: Chapter 1" has already earned over Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office. PTI SLB ATR ATR