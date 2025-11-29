'Delhi Crime 3' pushed my boundaries creatively: Ceiri Torjussen

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Hollywood music composer Ceiri Torjussen, who worked on the background score for the third season of the acclaimed series "Delhi Crime", says it made him push his creative boundaries.

Released on November 13, the popular show comprised six episodes. Directed by Tanuj Chopra, it featured Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, and Rasika Dugal.

Torjussen said the response to the score of the series has been "astonishing".

"The response to the score has been astonishing. I wanted the music this season to not only heighten the tension, but also truly reflect the human cost of the crimes at the heart of the story. The challenge was to balance the brutality of the antagonists with the vulnerability and resilience of the girls whose lives are torn apart. If the audience feels both fear and empathy while watching, then I have done my job," Torjussen, who has also worked on the second season of the series said in a statement.

Torjussen added, "Director Tanuj Chopra and I have a strong creative relationship, having worked together on a couple of projects before 'Delhi Crime'. From the very beginning, our conversations gave me the creative freedom to experiment and discover new ways of scoring a scene." "This process allowed me to respond instinctively to the script and later fine-tune the music as the edit evolved. Finding the balance between realism, suspense, and emotional respite became a guiding principle for every episode. This season pushed my boundaries creatively, and I'm grateful to Tanuj for trusting me to explore and craft a sound that feels authentic to this world and contributes meaningfully to the emotional weight of the storytelling," the composer concluded.