Delhi govt extends deadline for film submissions for international film festival

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has invited submissions from filmmakers and content creators for the inaugural edition of ‘International Film Festival Delhi’ (IFFD) to support the emerging talent.

According to a statement, the organising platform for the festival, IFFD CineXchange, has extended the deadline for film submissions to March 10 from March 3, following an enthusiastic response from filmmakers in India and abroad.

Delhi is set to position itself as a global hub of cinema, art and culture, with an international film festival from March 25 to 31.

Under the "Rough Cuts" segment, feature films of 60 minutes or longer that are in the early or intermediate stages of editing can be submitted. Selected projects will receive structured mentorship and feedback from industry professionals to help refine the films before completion, the statement said.

Another segment, "Viewing Room", will showcase films that are completed or nearing completion and are seeking festival selection, distribution or financing opportunities, it said.

The statement added that the programme will provide dedicated viewing terminals for accredited industry professionals, including festival programmers and distributors.

The platform will also host a "Pitch Your Idea" segment, where writers and filmmakers can present original concepts for films or web series before producers, investors and representatives from OTT platforms.

Additionally, a script workshop will be organised for aspiring filmmakers and writers, focusing on narrative structure, character development and the business aspects of screenwriting through sessions led by industry professionals, it said.

Organisers further said that delegate registrations are also open for producers, distributors, festival programmers, investors, studio representatives and media professionals.

Accredited delegates will be able to participate in networking sessions, pitch forums, panel discussions and industry meetings during the festival, the organisers said. PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ