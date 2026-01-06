Delhi govt to host five-day classical dance festival from Jan 13

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi government will host from January 13 a five-day classical dance festival, "Festival of New Choreographies -- Kalayatra 2026", bringing together eminent dance institutions and leading gurus from across the country to present newly created works rooted in India's classical traditions.

The festival is being organised at Kamani Auditorium here by the Department of Art, Culture and Language, in collaboration with the Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CICD) and Padma Vibhushan awardee Sonal Mansingh, according to a statement.

Addressing a press conference organised by the department, Mansingh said new choreographies were essential to keep classical traditions alive, responsive and relevant, adding that innovation rooted in lived realities strengthens tradition rather than breaking it.

She further said the festival was envisioned as a shared space for young and senior artistes to engage deeply with India's cultural inheritance, while presenting narratives that resonate with both timeless values and contemporary concerns.

It said the festival will be held on January 13, 14, 15, 28 and 29, with performances beginning at 6.30 pm each evening.

The festival will feature ten new choreographies presented by leading institutions, including works such as Amrut-Manthan, Athijeevanam, Naadaswarupam Devi Maami, Girija Kalyanam, Karna -- Bound by Fate, Sita Bibaha, Duryodhana, Chakravyuha, Saugandhikaharana and Matrika, it said.

The Centre for Indian Classical Dances will also showcase its nearly five-decade journey through a special exhibition titled CICD: Canvas of Almost Five Decades (1977 -- Present), highlighting rare photographs, milestones and memories, according to the statement.

The department said the festival aims to promote innovation in classical dance while remaining firmly anchored in India's civilisational ethos, inviting rasikas, students and the general public to experience the evolving language of traditional dance forms.