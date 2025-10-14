Delhi HC allows actor Rajpal Yadav to travel to Dubai for Diwali event

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted actor Rajpal Yadav, embroiled in a cheque-bounce case, to travel to Dubai to attend a Diwali programme.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma passed the order while directing Yadav to furnish an FDR of Rs 1 lakh with the court registry and to give his mobile number and e-mail ID which should be kept operational at all times during the period of his trip.

The court was hearing an application by the actor seeking permission to travel to Dubai from October 17 to 20 to attend the Bihar Connect Global as guest of honour for Diwali celebration.

The high court also said that the passport of Yadav's wife should be deposited as security before the trial court and the actor should also deposit his passport with the trial court, after returning to India.

It had earlier issued notices to Delhi Police and Murli Projects Private Limited on Yadav’s application and asked them to respond. The counsel for the firm did not object to the plea.

Yadav's counsel submitted that the actor has been invited to Dubai to attend the Bihar Global Connect as the guest of honour for Diwali celebration.

The application was filed in a pending revision petition of Yadav, in which he has challenged his conviction by a trial court here in the cheque-bounce case.

Yadav was allowed by the high court to travel abroad on several previous occasions.

In June last year, the court temporarily suspended his conviction in the cheque-bounce case, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

The lawyer had said Yadav had already suffered imprisonment for about three months in other related civil execution proceedings.

The matter is currently under consideration in the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre. PTI SKV ZMN