Delhi hosts 'Celebrating India Film Festival' highlighting country's cinematic diversity, heritage

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Celebrating India Film Festival (CIFF 2025) concluded here on Sunday after three days of screenings, discussions and cultural performances that highlighted India's cinematic diversity and heritage.

Organised at the NCUI Auditorium from August 8 to 10, the festival coincided with the 79th Independence Day celebrations and featured restored classics, contemporary films, regional cinema and curated short films, said a statement.

The event opened with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'India Lockdown' and Manoj Kumar's 'Kranti', followed by discussions on inclusive storytelling with filmmaker R S Prasanna, it said.

Screenings over the next two days included the 4K-restored 'Umrao Jaan', regional films 'Venky' and 'Sundarpur Chaos', as well as short films like 'Behrupriya' and 'Virundhu', it added.

Documentaries such as 'Pavazha', 'Corals and Culinary Heritage of India' explored themes from marine life to food traditions, while sessions with industry professionals like Hema Sardesai, Gaurav Dhingra and Sudipto Sengupta examined the creative and production aspects of filmmaking, it said.

The final day featured 'Call Me Dancer' and 'Mukam Post Devnacha Ghar', along with the FTII Shorts 'Spectrum', which included Payal Kapadia's 'And What Is the Summer Saying' and Chidananda Naik's 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know', the statement further said.

Delhi's Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra said CIFF was a "living tribute to India's vast cultural and linguistic heritage" and proposed that the next edition be organised in partnership with the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, addressing the closing ceremony, said the government was working on a new policy to promote film tourism in Delhi and host major industry events.

"Films are embedded in our culture. We want to reawaken the city's historical glory," she said.

The festival also saw performances by Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej, who presented his composition 'Gandhi, Mantra of Compassion', and playback singer Hema Sardesai, who dedicated a song to the chief minister, it added.