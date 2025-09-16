Demi Lovato announces ninth album 'It’s Not That Deep'

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (PTI) American singer Demi Lovato has announced her ninth studio album titled "It's Not That Deep" which is set to release on October 24.

The album which is executively produced by Zhone, will feature 11 tracks and comes three years after Lovato's last album.

She shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she shared a picture and video of what looks like the cover shoot.

"IT’S NOT THAT DEEP. my ninth studio album, will be yours on october 24. This music is a reflection of where i am now. so proud of all the work I’ve done, and now, it’s time to celebrate and have some fun!!!" her caption read.

"Thank you @dsachon and @imogene for helping me to make the cover art of my dreams. we created the most beautifully chaotic scene surrounding me, and you know I had to lock the f*** in and thank you to my lovatics — I love you and I’ll never let you go," she added.

Lovato said she had a great time making the album.

"With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process. When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren’t resonating anymore because I’m not in that place in life. I’m happy, I’m in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realized it’s not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It’s Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dance floors, and I can’t wait for you all to dance with me," she said in a release shared to Variety.

Outside music, she also starred in the 2025 drama film "Tow", which was directed by Stephanie Laing.

