Demi Lovato marries Jordan Lutes

Los Angeles, May 26 (PTI) Singers Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got married in an intimate ceremony.

The wedding took place on Sunday evening in California.

Lovato opted for a dress from Vivienne Westwood and said she has been a fan of the designs for a long time.

"I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time," she told fashion magazine Vogue.

"When I was thinking about (what dress style I wanted) I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets," she added.

Lovato, 32 and Lutes, 34, who is also known by the name Jutes, met in 2022 and began dating soon after. The duo got engaged in December 2023. PTI ATR ATR ATR