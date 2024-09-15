"He is in...": Demi Moore gives update on ex-husband Bruce Willis' health

Los Angeles: "Substance" star Demi Moore shared an update about the health condition of her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has been diagnosed with aphasia, saying he is in "a stable place".
The actor, who was married to the "Die Hard" star from 1987 to 2000, shares children Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis with him.
"Given the givens, he is in a stable place," Moore said in an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show".
"What I say to my kids is you meet them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment," she added.
Moore, 61, said she visits Willis whenever possible.
"And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness. When I’m in L.A., I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.” In 2022, Willis' family announced that the 69-year-old veteran was stepping away from his acting career following a diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate.
A year later, the family released a statement saying that the condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, the most common type of dementia and which has no treatment available.