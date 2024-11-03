Demi Moore to be feted at French Cinematheque

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (PTI) Hollywood star Demi Moore, who is generating Oscar buzz for her performance in "The Substance", will be honoured with a career tribute at the French Cinematheque, a non-profit film organisation in Paris.

Advertisment

The event is set to be held on November 5, ahead of the local release of the film directed by Coralie Fargeat, reported Variety.

The day-long retrospective and tribute will be co-hosted by Mubi, global distributor and streamer which has released "The Substance" in international territories, as well as French theatrical distributor Metropolitan, and the French Cinematheque.

The film follows Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), a fitness icon who is fired from her TV show when she turns 50. Sparkle then turns to a black market product called Substance that helps her spawn a much younger version, Sue (Margaret Qualley) but not without side-effects.

Advertisment

"The Substance" received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May where it won Fargeat the best screenplay award. It released digitally on MUBI India on Thursday.

Moore will also deliver a masterclass at the retrospective.

Her other films "GI Jane" (1997), directed by Ridley Scott, and Jerry Zucker's "Ghost" (1990) will also be screened at the French Cinematheque.

Advertisment

The day will end with an homage to Moore and the French premiere of "The Substance" presented by both Fargeat and the lead star.

Moore will next be seen in Paramount+'s upcoming drama "Landman". PTI RDS RDS RDS