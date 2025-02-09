Denzel Washington on not getting Oscar nomination for 'Gladiator II': Been around too long

New York: Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington says he is not upset about being snubbed in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category at the 2025 Oscars for his role in "Gladiator II".

The two-time Oscar winner featured in Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II", the sequel to his 2000 epic "Gladiator" starring Paul Mescal in the lead.

Washington, who portrayed the role of former slave-turned-wealthy, conniving arms dealer Macrinus in "Gladiator II", was asked if he cared about not receiving an Oscar nod for the movie.

"I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on 'Othello' on Broadway. Are you kidding me? Awww. Oh, I’m so upset." "Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more and that’s exciting," the 70-year-old actor told The New York Times.

"Gladiator II" was able to manage a sole Oscar nod, for Janty Yates and David Crossman in the Best Costume Design category.

Washington, whose credits include films like "Glory" (1989), "Training Day" (2001), "Malcolm X" (1992), and "American Gangster" (2007), won his first Oscar in Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for "Glory". He won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Award for his work in "Training Day". The actor has scored 10 nominations over the years for his work.

Washington will next feature in the Broadway play "Othello" in March. It also stars Jake Gyllenhaal.