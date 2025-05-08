Designer Gaurav Gupta on SRK, Kiara, Diljit attending Met Gala: We're now shaping the narrative

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Watching Indian stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh walk the Met Gala 2025 carpet felt like a reclamation of the country's culture and told the world that our stories matter, says celebrated fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.

Gupta dressed Kiara, who is expecting her first child with husband and "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra, for her debut at the annual fundraising event held on Monday night in New York.

The Delhi-based designer said the spotlight on Indian talent on global platforms like the Met Gala was a long time coming.

"For so long, we’ve been watching from the sidelines, now we’re shaping the narrative. The presence of Kiara, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit — these are cultural icons, and to see them walk the Met carpet is not just representation, it's reclamation. It tells the world: we are here, we are vibrant, and our stories matter. This shift is beautiful — and long overdue," the designer told PTI in an interview.

For Kiara's first appearance at the Met Gala, Gupta designed a monochrome garment with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord.

The look, which the couturier calls 'Bravehearts', also paid homage to the late André Leon Talley through a dramatic double-panelled satin cape -- a nod to the legendary fashion editor's influence on the fashion world. Gupta, who has become a go-to designer for global celebrities such as Beyonce, Cardi B, Maluma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, said creation of 'Bravehearts' was an emotional and artistic journey.

The sculpted breastplate alone took over 150 hours of meticulous hand work — every curve, every chain was crafted to evoke symbolism, he said.

"The gown and the dramatic cape demanded over 120 hours from our atelier, where master artisans worked with precision, blending traditional Indian techniques with futuristic tailoring. Every thread was guided by intention — to celebrate Kiara’s grace, her strength, and this powerful chapter of her life," he added.

While there was no formal brief from the would-be-mother, the designer said they had a "shared understanding" that the look had to feel powerful, respectful, and celebratory.

"We worked closely to ensure everything fit her beautifully and honoured her presence. The process was deeply collaborative — full of trust, care, and emotion — and I wanted her to feel held, in every sense of the word." The theme of the Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which is a homage to Black fashion.

Are there any Black designers who have inspired Gupta over the years? Besides Talley, the couturier said he has immense respect for Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, Telfar Clemens, Christopher John Rogers, and Grace Wales Bonner.

"Black designers have brought such soul, resistance, and brilliance to the world of fashion... Their work is not just aesthetically stunning — it's deeply rooted in identity, history, and courage. That kind of design philosophy resonates deeply with me," added Gupta, a graduate of London's Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design.

Met Gala 2025 also saw renowned fashion designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra walk the blue carpet dotted with daisies.

Asked whether he will make an appearance as a muse on the red carpet of an international event such as this one, Gupta had a measured response.

"Never say never. But for me, the true joy lies in creating — in shaping someone else's moment and message. If I ever walk, it would have to be with intention — where what I wear says something meaningful. Until then, I'm happiest behind the scenes, sculpting stories in fabric and soul," he added.