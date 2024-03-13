Designer Rahul Mishra to showcase his label at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Grand Finale

Mumbai: Rahul Mishra will be the grand finale designer at the Lakme Fashion Week, marking the debut of his label AFEW at the fashion gala.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on March 17 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Showcasing the designs of several notable designers across the five days. The House of Lakmē Grand Finale for Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is set to conclude with the collection of the award-winning designer Mishra.

Mishra's label "AFEW" which was launched at Palais de Tokyo in Paris will debut at the runway on March 17 at 9.30 pm. The collection is influenced by the children's story "The Fox and the Star" and carries the installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs.

The 44-year-old designer who draws inspiration from nature for his unique designs, said showcasing at LFW feels like "homecoming".

“Presenting at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI always feels like a homecoming and this time around it’s an honour to showcase our global easy-to-wear luxury brand ‘AFEW Rahul Mishra’ for the first time in India." Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President of Lakmē said, “This season, the House of Lakmē is thrilled to present a powerful showcase that will witness the debut of AFEW Rahul Mishra in India."