Designer Sanjay Garg's Raw Mango opens Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

New Delhi: Actors Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Saba Azad dazzled in metallics as they walked the ramp for ace designer Sanjay Garg, who opened the 2023 edition of Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI here.

The designer, known for his fearless use of colours, textiles and imagery for his label Raw Mango, a go to brand for many celebrities, presented his new collection "Children of the Night".

For the collection, Garg drew inspiration from the world that comes alive after dark and used hues of gold, silver, black and greys. There were occasional pops of pink, yellow and electric blue too.

The designer said all the dresses were made from fabrics that were handwoven on a loom by local weavers.

"I do not like my comfort point and that's what everyone has been saying, 'Oh, where were the saris?' I think saris are everywhere. I have done saris and I wanted to question myself," he said, adding that the collection represents a marriage between disco looks and traditional handlooms.

Kapoor, Koechlin and Azad walked the ramp alongside the models. Koechlin looked resplendent in a silver-black off-shoulder sari gown, while Kapoor and Azad donned shimmery pantsuits.

Garg said he doesn't believe in the concept of a celebrity show stopper in a fashion show and thanked the three stars for supporting his vision for the collection.

“I was like why a celebrity has to stop a show, why can't they be the flow of the show? And that’s exactly what he has done, probably for the first time in India. So no one stopped the show but they were very much in the flow. And I did tell them, 'Will you help me do this', because everything is becoming entertainment and I’m not here to entertain at the fashion show.

"I am a fan of all of them but I don't have to show my love that much in public. I think we should change the word celebrity showstopper. We should call it a celebrity flowing show as it’s done all over the world," the designer said.

Kapoor said she has been avidly wearing saris designed by Garg for a long time.

"When he asked me to walk, I was floored by his entire concept because at the end of the day this is fashion and we are here to support that.

"For the young generation, even me if I can say so, it is all about moving with fashion and makeup. But to bring Sanjay in a Western way, even though he has woven these fabrics and brought in glitter and glamour, I think it has been a great combination," she said.

Azad said she was amazed to see how Garg crafted her dress from Gotta fabric with silk.

"He said disco and handlooms, which is everything to me. I'm a musician and I make disco as a genre. So this is ultimate," Azad said.

Koechlin said Garg's dresses were all simple yet elegant.

"It is always so easy wearing this. I can dance as it is stretchy but it is also very sexy and classy. He does that really well. Also the fact it is all Raw Mango, he uses raw fabrics and you feel that when you wear it," she added.

The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will run till October 15 at Pragati Maidan here.