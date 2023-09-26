Dev Anand at 100: A look at 10 popular songs from evergreen star's movies

New Delhi: Dev Anand spent more than five decades playing the leading man in over 100 films, showcasing a range of personas, from being a lovestruck hero to a doting brother.

On his 100th birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his popular songs:

1. "Hai Apna Dil To Awara" -- "Solva Saal" (1958)

The song is picturised on Dev Anand, who is trying to woo Waheeda Rehman during a train ride. The evergreen romantic track is sung by Hemant Kumar with music by S D Burman and lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

2. "Khoya Khoya Chand" -- "Kala Bazar" (1960)

The timeless song by Mohammed Rafi has an incredible recall value among the die-hard fans of Dev Anand. The song, crafted by composer SD Burman and lyricist Shailendra, is remembered for its melodious tune and romantic lyrics that capture the essence of yearning and romanticism.

3. "Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala Gaya" -- "Hum Dono" (1961)

Another gem from Mohammed Rafi, the song was written by legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi and composed by Jaidev. The song evokes a sense of optimism, reflecting a carefree attitude towards life.

4. "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar" -- "Hum Dono" (1961)

The soft love song, with playback by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, sees Dev Anand and Sadhana as two lovers engaged in a playful conversation.

5. "Tere Ghar Ke Samne" -- "Tere Ghar Ke Samne" (1963)

The titular song from the romance drama is sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. The film was directed by Dev Anand's actor-filmmaker brother Vijay Anand. The track, composed by SD Burman and penned by Hasrat Jaipuri, shows Dev Anand ruminating about his love for Nutan's character over a drink.

6. "Din Dhal Jaye" -- "Guide" (1965)

The song from the cult classic film, directed by Vijay Anand, was also sung by Mohammed Rafi. Composed by music director SD Burman and lyricist Shailendra, the melancholic track conveys a sense of longing, heartbreak and pain of separation.

7. "Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara" -- "Jewel Thief" (1967)

The Kishore Kumar song is picturised on Dev Anand's titular character. It has music by RD Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri. It captures carefree attitude towards life and love.

8. "Pal Bhar Ke Liye Koi Humein Pyaar Karle" -- "Johny Mera Naam" (1970)

The playful romantic track from another classic is sung by Kishore Kumar and Usha Khanna. It shows Dev Anand serenading Hema Malini. The song was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and penned by Indeevar.

9. "Phoolan Ka Taron Ka" -- "Hare Rama Hare Krishna" (1971)

The track, which has a heartwarming melody, celebrates the bond between siblings. It is picturised on Dev Anand's character who is trying to reconcile with his estranged sister, played by Zeenat Aman in the movie. The song is composed by RD Burman, written by and Anand Bakshi, and sung by Kishore Kumar.

10. "Dil Aaj Shayar Hai" -- "Gambler" (1971)

The song shows Dev Anand's character expressing his romantic feelings for the film's leading lady, played by Zaheeda. Sung by Kishore Kumar with music by S D Burman and lyrics by Gopal Das Neeraj, the song captures the essence of falling in love.