Dev Patel is new action hero on the block in first trailer of 'Monkey Man'

Mumbai: Actor Dev Patel is set to unleash his desi-John Wick in "Monkey Man", the upcoming action thriller set to release in theatres worldwide on April 5.

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures unveiled the official trailer, featuring well-choreographed and spectacular fight and chase sequences, of the film, which also marks Patel's directorial debut, on Friday night.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, "Monkey Man" is set in Mumbai and features the "Lion" star as a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

The actor plays Kid, an anonymous young man who ekes out a meagre living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash.

"After years of suppressed rage, Kid discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him," the official logline read.

The film also stars popular Indian actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte, Sikandar Kher, Pitobash and Makarand Deshpande, along with Sharlto Copley.

The trailer sees Patel fighting in a ring, engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Kher and also taking on multiple criminals in a style reminiscent of Keanu Reeves' retired assassin from four "John Wick" movies.

Incidentally, Thunder Road Films, one of the producers of the "John Wick" franchise, is also backing "Monkey Man".

The film is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal.

Patel has developed the movie from his original story. He wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.