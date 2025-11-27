Devashish Makhija and Anshuman Jha unite for a crime noir thriller

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Award-winning filmmaker Devashish Makhija and acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha are officially joining forces for Makhija’s next cinematic venture which is set to be a crime noir.

Makhija is known for his distinctive storytelling and globally recognised filmography that includes "Joram", "Bhonsle" and "Ajji", while Jha is nown for his roles in "Love Sex Aur Dhokha", "Chauranga", "Lakadbaggha" and "No Fathers in Kashmir".

The actor now steps into a character unlike any he has played before, complex yet deeply rooted in Makhija’s world of stark realism and noir energy, as per a press release.

"I hope for this film to be the one I will be remembered by when I die. I’ve been following Anshuman’s journey for years. There is a stillness and an intensity in him that is rare and feels right for this film we will make together. The character demands restraint, chaos, fragility and power, and I believe Anshuman can bring all of that, sometimes all at once. I’m looking forward to building this world with him," said Makhija.

Jha shared that this is the first venture that he has felt so excited about since "Love Sex Aur Dhoka".

"Honestly - I haven't been this excited for a script since LSD. So 15 years in the coming. Devashish is one of the most fearless and original storytellers we have. His cinema is not just watched — it is experienced. To collaborate with him is both a privilege and a challenge - one I’ve been craving for. This script shook me, and that’s always the sign to say yes," he said.

The film is structured as an Indo–German–French co-production with India's First Ray Films will be backing this venture as the Indian production company. PTI SMR SMR BK BK