‘Devil in Disguise’ season 2 in works at Peacock

Los Angeles, Oct 15 (PTI) The streaming platform Peacock has renewed "Devil in Disguise" for the second season, which is set to focus on the serial killer Richard Ramirez also known as the menacing "Night Stalker".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the streamer is in talks with anthology series executive producer Patrick Macmanus.

"Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy" premieres on Thursday.

Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan and Marin Ireland star in "Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy," which as per its logline “peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.​​​​​​​” Macmanus directed the eight episode of the series. Other directors on the series are Larysa Kondracki, Ashley Michel Hoban, Maggie Kiley and Bille Woodruff.

Ramirez, was an American serial killer, sex offender and burglar whose killing spree occurred in Greater Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area in the from April 1984 to August 1985. He murdered at least fifteen people, with his crimes usually taking place in the dark therefore making him the "Night Stalker".

Peacock has already explored the story of Ramirez, having previously run the two-part NBC News Studios docuseries "Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes.".