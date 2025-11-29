Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Tere Ishk Mein' earns Rs 15.06 crore at box office

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) "Tere Ishk Mein", featuring National Award-winning actors Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, has collected Rs 15.06 crore nett at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman. It released in worldwide theatres on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Production banner shared the news across its social media platforms. The post featured the film's poster with the box office numbers written over it.

"Bonafide Blockbuster Rs 15.06 crore NBOC India. Day 1. 'Tere Ishq Mein'. In cinemas now. Book your tickets," read the text over the poster.

"Your 'ISHK' has turned this film into a nationwide firestorm! #TereIshkMein now in cinemas worldwide, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Book your tickets now: Link in Bio," read the caption.

The film follows Shankar, an angry hot headed young man and Mukti, a research scholar who thinks violent men can be tamed. She makes Shankar her thesis subject to prove it. PTI ATR ATR ATR