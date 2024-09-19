Dhanush's fourth directorial is titled 'Idli Kadai'

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Tamil superstar Dhanush on Thursday announced that his 52nd feature film has been titled "Idli Kadai".

Dhanush will also direct the new movie, which will be his fourth as a filmmaker after "Pa Paandi" (2017) and recently released "Raayan". He is currently working on his third directorial "Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam".

The actor shared the news on his social media pages through an announcement poster.

"#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya," Dhanush wrote on Instagram.

"Idli Kadai" will be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films. It will feature music by G V Prakash Kumar.

Dhanush’s next film is “Kubera”, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, will also feature Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

The actor will also appear in an upcoming movie based on the life of legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The movie will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who also helmed Dhanush’s “Captain Miller”. PTI RB RB