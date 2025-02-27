Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' set for June 20 release

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil superstar Dhanush's upcoming movie "Kuberaa" will be released in theatres globally on June 20, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie will be released in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also features Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The film, which is dubbed as a pan-India cinematic spectacle, is backed by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

"A story of power... A battle for wealth... A game of fate... SekharKammula's 'Kuberaa' is ready to deliver an enchanting theatrical experience from 20th June 2025," Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP posted on X along with posters of the film.

Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao have produced the film. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.