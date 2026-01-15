Dhanush's next Tamil film is 'Kara', to be directed by Vignesh Raja

Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tamil cinema star Dhanush’s next feature film has been titled Kara, the makers announced on Thursday to coincide with the harvest festival of Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

The film will be directed by Vignesh Raja, best known for his critically acclaimed 2023 crime thriller "Por Thozhil". It will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh through his banner Vels Film International.

The production shared the news on Instagram along with the first poster of the movie.

"#D54 is #Kara HappyPongal, HappySankranti. Directed by @vignesh_raja Produced by @dr.isharik.ganesh A @gvprakash musical," read the post.

The makers are yet to share the details of the story. The movie will feature music by two-time National Film Award-winning composer G V Prakash Kumar.

"Kara" will be released in theatres in summer 2026.

Dhanush had three releases in 2025 -- Tamil titles "Kuberaa" with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, and "Idli Kadai" with Nithya Menen as well as the Hindi movie "Tere Ishk Mein", which reunited him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

Besides "Kara", Dhanush is set to star in "Kalam: The Missile Man of India", a biographical drama movie based on the life of former president and aerospace scientist A P J Abdul Kalam.

The movie, which was announced at the Cannes Film Market in 2025, will be directed by Om Raut, who has helmed films like "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" and "Adipurush".