Dhanush's third directorial titled 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'

Chennai, Dec 25 (PTI) Dhanush's third film as a director is titled "Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam", the makers have announced.

Dhanush made his directorial debut with "Pa Paandi" in 2017 and is gearing up for his second film D50, currently in the post-production stage.

The actor-filmmaker announced the title on his official X page on Sunday.

"#DD3 is Nilavukku enmel ennadi kobam .. A usual love story #neek .. Motion poster with @gvprakash magic @wunderbarfilms," posted Dhanush, who has also penned the film.

Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon round out the cast of "Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam".

Dhanush's parents Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja will produce the film under their home banner Wunderbar Films.

GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music for the upcoming project.

As an actor, Dhanush's next release is "Captain Miller". PTI RDS RDS RDS