Dharmendra, beloved star and He-man of Hindi cinema, dies at 89

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Dharmendra, one of India’s most enduring stars who sparkled bright right through a remarkable 65-year career spanning 300 films ranging from “Satyakam” to “Sholay” died here on Monday days ahead of his 90th birthday. The much loved actor, who lived most of his life in the blazing arclights of publicity, was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Ville Parle suburb quietly and with little fuss. Till the end – and even after that – his family made no comment on his death. Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had not been keeping well for a while and was in and out of hospital. Finally, on November 12, a day after several media houses reported his death and his furious family requested privacy, he was discharged and taken to his Juhu home where he breathed his last. With the family maintaining silence, the camera crews and others posted outside his residence picked up cues from an ambulance and several cars seen driving out of the gates.

A little later, his wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, as well as industry colleagues Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, were spotted at the crematorium. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the veteran actor, who more than anybody else perhaps embodied goodness and wholesomeness through his many films in which he played the romantic hero, the brawny man who beat up the baddies and the comic actor with equal finesse. "The demise of veteran actor and former member of parliament Shri Dharmendra Ji is a great loss to Indian cinema. One of the most popular actors, he delivered numerous memorable performances during his decades-long illustrious career,” the president said. "As a towering figure of Indian cinema, he leaves behind a legacy which will continue to inspire young generations of artists. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said. PM Modi said Dharmendra's death marks "the end of an era in Indian cinema". "He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. "Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Condolences also poured in from across the film industry, with celebrities such as Saira Banu, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor mourning the death of the actor fondly known as "Garam Dharam" and India's first "He Man". "He was just different. He never forgot his roots and he would talk about it openly. He was, as they say, a man of the earth and he remained very close to his real self... I didn't see any change in him with stardom and popularity," Tagore, who worked with Dharmendra in classics such as "Satyakam" and "Chupke Chupke", told PTI. Banu, who also worked with Dharmendra on several movies including "Aayee Milan Ki Bela", "Jwaar Bhaata" and "Resham Ki Dori", said she spoke to the actor earlier this month and he told her not to worry and he will come and visit her soon. "It's the saddest day because he is family. I'm shocked. I thought we will celebrate his birthday," Banu told PTI. "Dilip sahab considered him like a younger brother. They shared a relationship that went beyond work. We've been there for each other in good and bad times. He was one of those rare people who visited Dilip sahab quite often, whether he was in hospital or at home. Sometimes he would come at odd hours as well," she added. Johar said Dharmendra was loved by everyone in the industry. "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… ," Johar, who directed Dharmendra in 2023's hit "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, wrote on Instagram. Akshay shared a photo of the late cinema star, saying Dharmendra will continue to live on through his movies. "Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be... our industry's original He-Man, thank you for inspiring generations. You'll live through your movies and the love you spread. Om shanti," he wrote on X. Dharmendra, born Dharam Singh Deol in Punjab in 1935, enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in over 300 films and headlining classics such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Satyakam, "Anupama", "Seeta Aur Geeta" and many others. Dharmendra is survived by his wife Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta, Ajeeta, Esha and Ahana. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012. The actor also played brief innings in politics by winning the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat in 2004 but after just one term, he chose to retire. Dharmendra remained active till the very end and fans would get to see his performance one last time in Sriram Raghavan-directed "Ikkis".