Dharmendra discharged from the hospital; family opts for home treatment: doctor

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from the Breach Candy hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning after the family decided to take him home for treatment, doctor treating him told PTI.

The 89-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital days after he was admitted there for some tests, which were not disclosed by the family and hospital authorities.

"Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7:30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy hospital, under whom the actor was admitted, told PTI.

When asked about the actor's health, Samdani said all he can confirm is that Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital.

An ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for Dharmendra’s elder son Sunny Deol's residence in suburban Juhu.

On Tuesday, several media outlets reported about Dharmendra's death but the family refuted it and urged for privacy.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” daughter Esha wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

Dharmendra’s wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also criticised “irresponsible” media coverage of the veteran actor’s health in a post on X on Tuesday.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," Malini wrote.

Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan were seen visiting the veteran actor at the hospital.