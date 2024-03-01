Dharmendra fractures ankle, says will be healthy soon

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Veteran cinema star Dharmendra says he has fractured his ankle and hopes to recover soon.

Advertisment

The 88-year-old actor shared a picture of his injured foot on the microblogging site on early Friday morning on X but deleted it soon after, according to reports.

"Feroz, I have fractured my ankle. With your prayers, I'll soon be healthy again," he replied later in the day when a social media user expressed concern over his health.

He didn't disclose when and where he sustained the injury.

Last September, there was speculation that the veteran actor was in the US for medical treatment, a claim he refuted by informing fans that he was on a holiday and would return soon.

Dharmendra was most recently seen in "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", fronted by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The screen icon will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis". PTI RDS RDS MIN MIN