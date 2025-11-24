Dharmendra passes away at 89, last rites at Juhu-Pawan Hans crematorium

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man” of Hindi cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89 in Mumbai, marking the end of one of the longest and most successful careers in Indian film.

According to news agency reports and television channels, the actor died at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged battle with age-related health issues. Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month with respiratory complications and was discharged on November 12 to continue treatment at home.

On Monday, an ambulance was seen leaving his residence amid heavy security, followed by tightened arrangements at the Juhu-Pawan Hans crematorium, where his last rites were performed in the presence of family members, including wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol. Visuals from the cremation showed the family and close relatives in attendance.

Born Dharmendra Singh Deol on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, he transitioned from a romantic hero in the early years to one of Hindi cinema’s most bankable action stars, before also becoming a popular face in comedy and family entertainers. His breakthrough came with “Phool Aur Patthar” (1966), followed by a string of hits such as “Sholay”, “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Chupke Chupke”, “Yaadon Ki Baaraat”, “Satyakam” and several Punjabi films. Over more than six decades, he featured in over 300 films.

Even in his later years, Dharmendra continued to appear on screen, most recently in Karan Johar’s 2023 film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, where he shared space with a younger generation of stars. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

His health had been a matter of concern in recent weeks, with earlier reports about his hospitalisation triggering rumours of his death, which the family had then dismissed. Monday’s confirmation from wire agencies and television networks, followed by images from the cremation, ended the speculation and prompted an outpouring of grief across the film industry and social media.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed him in “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani”, posted a long emotional note on Instagram, calling him a “mega star” and a “bonafide legend of Indian cinema”, and recalling his warmth on and off the sets. Several actors, filmmakers and writers described his passing as the “end of an era”, while fans recalled his turn as Veeru in “Sholay” as one of Hindi cinema’s most-loved characters.

Dharmendra is survived by sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur, and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol from his marriage to Hema Malini. As the industry and fans mourn, his vast body of work, spanning romance, action, comedy and family dramas, is expected to keep drawing new viewers to one of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars.