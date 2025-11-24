Dharmendra passes away: India has lost true icon whose legacy will endure forever, says Gadkari

Nagpur, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari condoled the passing away of cinema legend Dharmendra on Monday saying India had lost a true icon whose legacy would endure forever.

Dharmendra, one of Hindi cinema's greatest stars, died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89, just a couple of weeks ahead of his 90th birthday.

"Deeply anguished by the passing of Dharmendra Ji, one of the greatest legends of Indian cinema. His timeless performances, humility, and magnetic presence shaped generations of film lovers and artists alike. India has lost a true icon whose legacy will endure forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and millions of admirers. Om Shanti," Gadkari said in a post on X. PTI CLS BNM