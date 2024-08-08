Dharmendra posts message of support for Vinesh Phogat: You are brave adventurous daughter of soil

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Calling Vinesh Phogat the "brave adventurous daughter" of the soil, veteran actor Dharmendra on Thursday said he is saddened to hear about the wrestler's shocking disqualification from her gold medal bout at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Phogat, who created history on Tuesday by becoming the first woman wrestler from India to reach the finals in Olympics, was disqualified on Wednesday morning after being found overweight by 100 gm ahead of the bout, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

In a message posted on Instagram, Dharmendra said he is praying for the health and happiness of Phogat, who bid adieu to her international wrestling career on Thursday "Darling daughter Vinesh, we are extremely sad to hear the news. You are a brave adventurous daughter of the soil . we love you and always pray for your health and happiness. Be happy healthy and strong for your family and your loving people," the 88-year-old cinema icon wrote.

Earlier, several film celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farhan Akhtar, praised the wrestler as a "living legend" and "champion for ages".

Dharmendra's wife, actor and BJP MP Hema Malini, said it was "very surprising" that Vinesh was disqualified as she was overweight by 100 gm.

"It is important to keep your weight in check. It is a good learning for all of us that even 100 gm also matters a lot. We feel sad for her, I wish she loses that 100 gm quickly, but milega nahi abhi (medal)" she told PTI.

Phogat, a three-time Olympian, announced her decision to retire on social media, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue anymore.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Phogat wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken." "I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist. PTI RB RB BK BK