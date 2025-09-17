Dharmendra, Shah Rukh, Alia among celebrities to extend birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi: Cinema icons Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shah Rukh Khan and other prominent personalities from the word of cinema on Wednesday extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his leadership, dedication, and contributions to the nation.

Public broadcaster Doordarshan shared video messages of celebrities, which also included Asha Bhosle, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, on its social media handles.

In his message, Dharmendra called PM Modi "one of India’s great sons", who has nurtured and uplifted the nation.

"Today, I also salute the great mother who gave birth to such a remarkable son. Since your arrival, the face of our country has transformed in so many ways—it brings immense happiness," he said.

Legendary actor Dharmendra extends warm wishes to Prime Minister on his 75th birthday. He praises PM Modi's leadership and vision that continue to inspire millions across India and the world.

The veteran also thanked the prime minister for inquiring about his health a few days ago.

"A few days ago, when I was a little unwell, you personally called and encouraged me, saying, ‘Dharmendra, stay strong.’ Your words gave me tremendous courage and energy. I was overjoyed that our Prime Minister reached out personally to wish me and inquire about my health. It felt like your care and love were truly with me," he said.

Jeetendra said PM Modi’s greatest quality is his ability to make people feel at ease, adding that one can share anything with him and that he never forgets anyone he meets.

"His memory is incredible. I would say, even in a household of six, it’s hard to keep everyone happy, but thinking about the welfare of 140 crore people and leading them together is truly remarkable. When he receives a standing ovation in the US Parliament, it is for the people of India.

"He has done a great job, and I pray for his good health, long life, and continued efforts to take the country forward," he said.

Shah Rukh described PM Modi’s journey from “a small city to the global stage” as deeply inspiring.

"In this journey, your discipline, hard work, and dedication to the nation are clearly visible. The truth is, sir, at the age of 75, your pace and energy even surpass that of young people like us. So I pray that you always remain healthy, fit, and happy," Shah Rukh said.

On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "Today, on the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, I extend my best wishes to him. Your journey from a small city to the global stage has been very inspiring. Your discipline, hard work and dedication towards

Asha Bhosle lauded the prime minister for his discipline and healthy lifestyle.

“Managing our own household is difficult for us, and yet he is managing such a vast country, India. He has so much discipline—he wakes up at 4 am, practices yoga.

"I have never heard him speak badly about anyone. I feel he is a very kind-hearted person. When I listen to his speeches, he always makes people laugh, recites poetry, jokes around, and even when others are upset, he keeps smiling. This is truly remarkable. May God bless him with a long life and may he always remain with us like this," she added.

Aamir also wished the prime minister and said, "Your contributions towards the development of India will always be remembered. On this joyous occasion, we pray for your long life and also that you continue to take the country on the path of progress."

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan extended his wishes to PM on his 75th birthday, praying for his long life and continued strength to guide the nation towards development and prosperity, achieving greater milestones in the years to come.

Alia said, "May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us to even more progress. May your health, strength, and success always remain steadfast."

On PM Modi's 75th birthday, Actor Alia Bhatt says, "Wishing you a very happy birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to shape the future of our great nation and lead us towards even more progress..."

Ajay recalled his first meeting with PM Modi when he served as a the chief minister of Gujarat.

"From that day until today, your journey has shown remarkable consistency—your vision for the country, dedication to your work, and fearless leadership. India is making its mark on the world stage, and your contribution to this is immense. Once again, happy birthday Modi ji; may you always remain healthy, happy, and continue to inspire,” he added.

Actor Akshay Kumar prayed for the prime minister’s long life and good health.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes on your 75th birthday, @narendramodi ji… May you continue to take India to new heights. Happy Birthday, Captain," he wrote on X.

75वें जन्मदिन पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ, @narendramodi जी 🙏🏼

"Heartfelt birthday wishes on your 75th birthday, May you continue to take India to new heights. Happy Birthday, Captain," he wrote on X.

Mahesh Babu said the prime minister's vision and commitment encourage citizens to aim higher and work harder.

"It's always inspiring your journey and the way you have dedicated your entire life to serving our country. I wish you good health, happiness and strength and continued success. Happy birthday sir," he said.

Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister. May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continue inspiring us all with your leadership.

Rajamouli appreciated PM Modi’s efforts in elevating India’s stature on the world stage.

"Sir we admire the vigour and energy you exhibit. At 75, you look like you are 50, which is truly inspiring. We appreciate the strong recognition you have brought to India on global platforms.

"Through effective foreign policies, you have made the world see India as a powerful and confident nation as it should be. Wishing you many more glorious years ahead. May you continue to be a guiding force for generations to come," he said.

In a post on X, veteran actor Anupam Kher hailed PM Modi as a “role model for people of all ages”.

“You have given us many reasons to feel proud of India. We are fortunate to have a Prime Minister like you,” he said.

In a post on X, veteran actor Anupam Kher hailed PM Modi as a "role model for people of all ages".

Other celebrities who joined in the celebrations include Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Hema Malini, Suniel Shetty, and Kirron Kher.