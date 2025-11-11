Dharmendra ‘stable and recovering’, stop spreading false news: Esha Deol

Mumbai: Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol on Tuesday said the veteran actor is “stable and recovering”, urging the media to stop circulating false news about his health as the 89-year-old star remains under observation at a Mumbai hospital.

“The media seems to be in over-drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery,” Esha wrote on Instagram.

Her post came amid reports of Dharmendra’s demise. He has been in and out of south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for several days.

On Monday night, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, also appealed for calm and prayers.

“I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she posted on X.

A representative for his son, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, denied speculation that the “Sholay” star had been put on a ventilator.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy,” the PR representative said.

Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol are currently at the hospital. Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited the family, while actor Govinda was also seen at the hospital earlier in the day.