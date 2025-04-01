Dharmendra undergoes eye surgery at 89, says 'Abhi bohot dum hai'

New Delhi: Veteran film star Dharmendra on Tuesday said he underwent an eye graft surgery and assured fans that he is doing fine by declaring "I'm strong".

The 89-year-old actor was spotted with a bandage on his right eye as he exited from a Mumbai hospital.

Dharmendra interacted with the paparazzi outside the hospital.

"Abhi bohot dum hai, abhi bhi bohot jaan hai... Meri aankh mein graft hua hai (I'm still very strong and full of life. I had an eye graft surgery). Love you, audience. I'm strong," the actor said.

It couldn't be immediately confirmed when and where the surgery was conducted.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's war drama "Ikkis". His last theatrical release was 2023's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani".