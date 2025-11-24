Dharmendra’s career embodied hard work and passion for cinema: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday expressed grief over Dharmendra's demise, saying the veteran actor's cinematic journey reflected hard work, dedication and selfless love towards the craft.

Dharmendra, the man who more than anyone else perhaps embodied a certain goodness and wholesomeness, died on Monday at his Mumbai home at the age of 89.

His passing away marks the end of a significant era in Indian cinema, Pawar said expressing his condolences.

"Dharmendra's journey in cinema exemplified hard work, dedication and selfless love towards the craft," Pawar said, adding that the actor brought immense joy to several generations of viewers through his performances.

He was widely admired for his natural acting style, simplicity and emotional depth. His performances in films such as "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke", "Anupama", "Satyakam" and "Dillagi" continue to resonate with audiences, the deputy CM noted.

The actor's portrayal of 'Veeru' in the iconic film "Sholay" remains unforgettable and has an enduring place in the memories of film enthusiasts, he said.

Dharmendra's demise is a major loss to the Hindi film industry, Pawar said, and offered prayers for strength to his family members and fans to bear the grief. PTI ND GK