Dharmendra's contribution to cinema, his acting are unforgettable, says MP CM

Bhopal, Nov 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday expressed grief over the death of legendary actor Dharmendra.

"The news of the passing of Shri Dharmendra Ji, a legendary actor of Indian cinema, is deeply saddening. My humble tributes to him," Yadav said in a post on X.

"His unique contribution to the enrichment of the world of cinema and his acting will always be unforgettable. I pray to God to grant peace to his departed soul and strength to his bereaved family and fans to bear this loss," Yadav added.

The silver screen stalwart died in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89. PTI MAS BNM