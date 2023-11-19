'Dhoom' director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

Mumbai: "Dhoom" director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence here, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56.

Gadhvi, who was three days shy away from his 57th birthday, is best known for helming two blockbuster hits in the Yash Raj Films' "Dhoom" franchise -- "Dhoom" (2004) and "Dhoom 2" (2006).

According to Gadhvi's daughter, the director was "perfectly healthy".

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," Sanjina told PTI.

Gadhvi made his directorial debut in 2000 with "Tere Liye", which he followed up with 2002's "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", his first project with Yash Raj Films.

Besides Sanjini, Gadhvi is survived by his wife and another daughter.