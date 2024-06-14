Dhrashti Dhami expecting first child with husband Neeraj Khemka

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Popular TV actor Drashti Dhami has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Neeraj Khemka.

Dhami, known for starring in shows such as "Dill Mill Gayye", "Geet", "Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka" and "Duranga", and Khemka shared the news in a video on Instagram.

"In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard. We can’t wait for October 2024," the actor wrote in the caption.

Dhami, 38, tied the knot with Khemka, a businessman, in February 2015. PTI RB RB