'Dhurandhar 2' will become largest multi-starrer in the history of cinema: Ram Gopal Varma

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is sure Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar 2", scheduled for release in March, will become the "largest multi-starrer in the history of cinema".

Released in December 2025, "Dhurandhar" featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role and revolved around covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical and terror events like Kandahar plane hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

It also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others.

Varma, who has earlier praised the first part of the film, penned a lengthy note on his X handle on Sunday.

"'Dhurandhar 2' will be the biggest multi-starrer ever, in the history of cinema , because each and every character in the 1st film has become enormously huge in the audiences mind , in terms of both their value and impact , which is what true stardom is really about," he wrote.

"In the 1st part the characters could have been small or big but now all of them have become giant super stars and hence #Dhurandhar2 will be the BIGGEST MULTI-STARRER ever," the director said.

The film emerged as a blockbuster, crossing over Rs 1300 crore at the worldwide box office. The second instalment is set to release on March 19.