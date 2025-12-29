'Dhurandhar 2' will terrify the audience: Ram Gopal Varma

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma penned a note on his social media on Monday and said the second part of Aditya Dhar's directorial "Dhurandhar" will "terrify" the audience.

Released on December 5, the film has already crossed the mark of Rs 1000 crore with its worldwide box office collection. Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, it also starred Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

The second part is set to release on March 19.

Varma, who earlier praised the film with a lengthy note on social media, shared another post on his X handle. "THE FIRE BALL of the SOUTHIES invasion into BOLLYWOOD has been KICKED back by @AdityaDharFilms left foot, named #dhurandhar and now his right foot getting ready with #dhurandhar 2 … From what I saw of the 2nd part , if the 1st SCARED them , the 2nd will TERRIFY them," he wrote.

Produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, the film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

It is set in Lyari town of Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. PTI ATR ATR ATR