Leh/Jammu: Ranveer Singh-starrer "Dhurandhar" was on Friday declared tax-free in the Union Territory by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta.

Dhurandhar, a spy action film directed by Aditya Dhar, has emerged a super hit at the box-office, breaking several records in late 2025 and early 2026 and crossing Rs 1,100 crore in worldwide collections.

"Lieutenant Governor Shri Kavinder Gupta declares Bollywood film Dhurandhar tax-free in UT Ladakh,” the LG’s office announced in a post on X.

The Lieutenant Governor said the film was shot extensively in the region.

"The film spotlights Ladakh’s cinematic landscapes, signalling strong support for filmmakers and reinforcing the UT’s push to emerge as a preferred destination for film shoots and tourism".

LG added that the administration is working on a new film policy and will provide full support to film productions in Ladakh.

Released in early December, the film has continued its strong run despite competition from James Cameron’s "Avatar: Fire and Ash" and the romantic comedy "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri".