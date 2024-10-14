Dia Mirza appointed as jury at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Mumbai, Oc 14 (PTI) Actor Dia Mirza is part of the jury at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), which is scheduled to take place from November 22 to December 8.

A total of 72 films will be showcased at the festival with 38 making their India premieres. The diverse selection of films at the festival highlight critical environmental issues, ranging from climate change to wildlife conservation.

The screenings will be held not only in metro cities but also in 55 locations in small towns and villages across India over the festival period. This will be in addition to 45 screenings taking place in 14 tier-1 cities. This effort aims to bring environmental awareness at various grassroots levels.

"I am honoured to be part of ALT EFF, a festival that is not just about films but about building a dialogue around sustainability and the future of our planet. The power of cinema to evoke empathy and inspire change is unparalleled, and I look forward to watching films that reflect the incredible efforts being made globally to protect our environment," Mirza said in a statement.

Festival director Kunal Khanna said it is crucial to engage communities beyond metro cities on environmental issues and cinema has the power to connect people from different walks of life.

"Bearing in mind the diversity of languages in India, this year we have used AI to translate foreign language films into regional languages, along with curating films made in regional languages. With 38 India premieres and 72 exceptional films, we are excited to create an inclusive platform that brings environmental issues to the forefront, inspiring audiences everywhere," Khanna added. PTI BK BK BK