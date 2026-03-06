Dia Mirza lauds Anubhav Sinha's 'Assi'

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Actor Dia Mirza praised Anubhav Sinha for "going where no one else goes" with his directorial "Assi" and called it one of "the most important films of our times".

Released on February 20, the film featured Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor, with Taapsee Pannu essaying the role of her lawyer.

It revolved around a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

Mirza shared a video of the film on her Instagram story on Friday and said every word, pause, and beat created a compelling feeling in the film.

"Thank you, Anubhav Sinha. For going where no one else goes. For saying what no one else dare say. But most importantly, for listening to the voice in your heart. 'ASSI' is one of the most important films of our times. Each word, each pause, each beat, creates a compelling feeling. Every single performance is pure TRUTH. So much gratitude to the team 'ASSI'. @anubhavsinhaa Zindabad," she wrote.

The film also starred Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It marked the third collaboration for Pannu and Sinha after their work in 2018's "Mulk" and "Thappad", which released in 2020.

Mirza will next feature in "Ikka" alongside Sunny Deol. It is set to release on Netflix and follows a high-profile advocate as he is arm-twisted into taking up a case, compelling him to deploy every trick of the trade as professional duty clashes with unresolved grudges.